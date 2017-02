HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry County Schools will be closed all next week due to illness, according to school district officials.

There won’t be any classes February 27 through March 3, 2017.

For an up-to-date list of closings and delays, click on the SnoWatch banner on our home page or click on the Weather tab on our home page, then click on SnoWatch, which is at the bottom of the drop-down menu on that tab.