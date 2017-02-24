Pastor says blown tire likely caused church van crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pastor behind the wheel of a church van that crashed in Laurel County Wednesday night, injuring 12 children, says he thinks a blown tire caused the crash.

Eleven children injured in the crash went to the hospital in London.

One child was flown to the University of Kentucky hospital from the accident scene.

Pastor Gary Kirby of Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel County, who was driving the van, was not hurt.

Kirby says all of the children, except the one taken to the University of Kentucky hospital, are out of the hospital.

He thinks the girl who remains hospitalized will be okay.

Kirby also says he thinks a tire blew, causing the van to veer into a culvert.

The van was destroyed in the accident.

Kirby says van was an important part of the children’s ministry and that the church will be accepting donations to replace it.