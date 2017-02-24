No arrests yet after shooting in Carter Co. leaves 1 in critical condition

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man that was shot multiple times with a shotgun drove himself to a gas station to report the incident before being flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say they were called by Carter County 911 just before noon on Thursday about the incident.

Investigators say 68-year-old Michael Offhill was driving an ATV on Offhill Lane, when 70-year-old Michael Applegate began driving closely to the vehicle. Troopers say the two men got into an argument, and that Offhill shot Applegate with his shotgun. According to police, both men were armed at the time.

Applegate managed to drive to the Valley BP gas station to call in the incident. He was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Troopers say no arrests have been made in the shooting, as they continue their investigation.