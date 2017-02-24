Mother of man stabbed in Richmond speaks out after his death

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- We’re now hearing from the mother of a Richmond man who died Wednesday after being stabbed in his car.

Michelle Raleigh says she was in the car with her 27-year-old son Joshua Raleigh when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest last week.

“I didn’t realized he had a knife and then I just seen blood start coming out,” said Michelle Raleigh.

Raleigh says her son Joshua was saying goodbye to some friends before he was supposed to got to rehab in Louisville last Thursday night when he was attacked.

“The gentleman followed him to the vehicle, got in the vehicle in the back seat with him. I heard Joshua telling him to get out of the vehicle and I seen the gentleman hitting him,” said Michelle Raleigh.

Richmond police say Joshua Raleigh was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

He was taken to UK Hospital in critical condition and later released on Monday before being readmitted hours later then dying Wednesday night.

“I always told him to never give up and I know he wouldn’t want me to give up and I’m going to keep going for him,” said Michelle Raleigh.

27-year-old Glendon Eversole has been charges with assault in the stabbing.

Police say they are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports before filing any charges related to Raleigh’s death.

But Raleigh’s mother Michelle says he already forgave his accused attacker before dying.

“He didn’t want him to ruin his life. He didn’t want his life to be ruined because of this,” said Michelle Raleigh.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

You can find that here: https://www.gofundme.com/gwbvd-josh-raleigh