Mammograms & Breast Cancer – KentuckyOne Health

Doug High sits down with Dr. Richard Budde, with KentuckyOne Health, to talk about the importance of mammograms when it comes to early detection of breast cancer in women.



Statistics show that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but with early detection, the five-year survival rate is more than 80 percent. Mammograms are an important tool in early detection.

This year alone, an estimated 255,180 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 63,410 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.