LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department says that a controlled burn became more than a person could handle, leading to a 2 acre brush fire.

Firefighters say the person had a permit for the burn, but called the fire department when things got to be more than he could manage.

They were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m.

The fire is under control now.