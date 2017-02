LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fire Department — Two people were sent to the hospital after a truck collided with a Fayette County school bus Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of New Circle and Liberty Road around 6:30 a.m.

Major Maria Roberts tells ABC 36 that no children were on the school bus. The bus driver and driver of the truck were transported for treatment.

Lexington Police is investigating the cause of the crash.