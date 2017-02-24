KSP: Oklahoma man arrested in Kentucky on drug trafficking charges

KUTTAWA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop on I-24 ended with the arrest of an Oklahoma man on drug trafficking charges.

Officers say they stopped a 2017 Chrysler 300 traveling west on the interstate at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday. During the stop, police say they observed several signs of criminal activity. After being given consent to search the car, troopers say they found $32,000 in cash, about 1 gram of cocaine, and about 5 grams of marijuana.

47-year-old Matt C. Brougher, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with possession, conspiracy to traffic, and careless driving.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.