KSP: Oklahoma man arrested in Kentucky on drug trafficking charges

KUTTAWA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop on I-24 ended with the arrest of an Oklahoma man on drug trafficking charges.

Officers say they stopped a 2017 Chrysler 300 traveling west on the interstate at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday.  During the stop, police say they observed several signs of criminal activity.  After being given consent to search the car, troopers say they found $32,000 in cash, about 1 gram of cocaine, and about 5 grams of marijuana.

47-year-old Matt C. Brougher, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with possession, conspiracy to traffic, and careless driving.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

 

