Inaugural “Feast on Equality” dinner raises $37K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Office of LGBTQ* Resources hosted its inaugural Feast on Equality dinner Dec. 2, 2016. Feast On Equality is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that’s sole purpose is to raise funds for at-risk LGBT youth by hosting signature fundraising events to engage the community and create awareness surrounding the issues that LGBT youth face.

Through the event, the Office of LGBTQ* Resources raised $37,000. The funds that were raised through Feast on Equality will be used to:

fund up to eight student scholarships;

create and support a paid student internship program with academic credit;

launch a partnership with the Graduate School to provide two graduate and professional student grants up to $1,500; and

enhance regular programming including Pride Week.

“The UK Feast on Equality partnership has been a game changer for our advocacy and education work at the university. The funds raised at this event are helping us expand our scholarships and strengthen our programming in key ways to support an inclusive campus environment,” said Lance Poston, director of LGBTQ* Resources.