House votes to permanently increase police incentive pay

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House of Representatives has approved a bill that would permanently increase annual incentive pay for police officers.

Lawmakers approved House bill 60 by vote of 95-0 on Friday. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

The bill would permanently increase police officers’ incentive pay to $4,000 from $3,100. Lawmakers did this last year, but it was part of the biannual spending plan and would expire after two years.

The money for the incentive pay comes from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, which is made up of an assessment on property and casualty insurance premiums. The fund often has a surplus, and lawmakers have often spent it to help balance the state budget. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vowed to stop that practice.

