House approves bill to cap attorneys’ fees in state cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The House of Representatives has approved a bill that would limit how much outside attorneys can be paid while representing the state in complex lawsuits.

The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled House over the objections of Democrats, who say it unfairly targets Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. The attorney general sometimes hires outside counsel to help it sue large corporations that have multiple attorneys.

The bill limits attorneys’ fees based on how much money the state recovers in a lawsuit but caps fees at $20 million. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Jason Nemes said it does not target Beshear. But House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the attorney general’s office has been plagued by scandal.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.