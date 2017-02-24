Gov. Bevin: “Kentucky Saves Week” starts Feb. 24

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Matt Bevin has issued a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 24 through March 4, 2017, as Kentucky Saves Week.

Kentucky Saves Week is a local part of America Saves Week, an annual opportunity for organizations to join together and encourage individuals and families to take financial action through saving.

The Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) will host a Kentucky Saves Week celebration at the Capitol on Tuesday. The event will educate Kentuckians about the importance of personal and household savings.

At the event, students from across the state will receive awards for participating in a piggy bank contest, sponsored by Kentucky Cooperative Extension, and a poster contest, sponsored by the Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition. OJ Oleka, Chief of Staff and Assistant Treasurer in the Office of Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball, will present the keynote address.