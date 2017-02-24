Former Kentucky governor to give response to Trump's address to Congress

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump‘s first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday,

Astrid Silva, an immigration activist from Nevada and one of the so-called “dreamers,” will deliver the Democrats‘ Spanish-language response to Trump’s speech.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced the speakers for the Democratic response today, indicating that Beshear was selected to counter GOP plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and Silva to address the president’s actions on immigration.

As a Democratic governor of a red state, Beshear embraced Obamacare and expanded Medicaid for his constituents.

“Governor Beshear’s work in Kentucky is proof positive that the Affordable Care Act works; reducing costs and expanding access for hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians,” Schumer said in a statement.

Silva came to the U.S. when she was 5. Her story as an unauthorized immigrant who was brought to the country as a child was mentioned by President Obama when he announced his executive action on immigration in 2014.

Silva also spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.