Former judge reprimanded for sexual tryst with defendant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A former state judge has been reprimanded for having a sexual relationship with a woman while he was presiding over her felony criminal case.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission reprimanded former judge Ronnie C. Dortch on Friday. The ruling said Dortch’s behavior “shocks the conscience of the commission” and said it would have removed him from office had he not already retired. Because he retired, the commission said a public reprimand was the most severe sanction it could impose.

The order does not identify the woman or the outcome of her case.

Dortch was a judge for the 38th judicial circuit covering Butler, Edmondson, Hancock and Ohio Counties from 1992 until he retired in January. A call to a listed number for Dortch was not immediately returned.

