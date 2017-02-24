East Brannon Road Extension Project to begin in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, announces that work will begin Monday, February 27, for the East Brannon Road Extension Project in Jessamine County. The project location will be to extend East Brannon Road in Jessamine County from the end of the existing road east of Lauderdale Drive to Tates Creek Road in Fayette County.

The Allen Company Inc. was awarded the project for $11,185,538.05. The anticipated completion date for the extension is June 1st, 2019. The project will involve the construction of a new two lane road. The route will be 2.2 miles in length and include bicycle lanes.

The purpose of the extension is to provide safer connectivity between East Brannon Road, the Brannon Crossing development and Tates Creek Road. The traveling public will be informed of changes to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning and will not have an immediate impact on motorists.