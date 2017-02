LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Traffic Management system says that I-75 southbound has reopened after a wreck at mile marker 107, near the Man O’ War Boulevard exit.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays as traffic picks back up again.

The fire department says the closure was caused by a semi truck wreck that sent one person to the hospital.

An ensuing fuel spill cleanup caused considerable traffic backup.