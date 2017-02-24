Deputy uses NARCON to save woman from drug overdose

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County Sheriff Deputy uses NARCAN to save a woman overdosing from heroin.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call regarding an unresponsive female on February 22 at L&B Pawnbrokers located at 1603 Louisville Rd. Upon arrival to scene, the officer reports he found a man by the name of John Griffin at the passenger side of his car trying to revive his 24-year-old girlfriend. The officer says he asked Griffin if the female might be under the influence of heroin, to which Griffin said yes.

The deputy reports the unresponsive women opened her eyes and asked what had happened after he administered 2 rounds of NARCAN. The woman was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital.

Griffin told the deputy he noticed his girlfriend was unconscious while they were driving down the road, so he pulled into the pawn shop for help. Authorities claim the couple’s two-year-old child was in the car while the mother was overdosing.