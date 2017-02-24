As DanceBlue event grows, organizers thank supporters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -One day away from DanceBlue 2017, a 24-hour dance marathon that benefits the Golden Matrix Fund and the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic, organizers are thanking supporters as the event continues to grow.

Organizers say they remain committed to their mantra: “For the Kids.” They say keeping children safe and providing them with outstanding care, amazing facilities and the best treatment in the clinic is the goal.

Each year, for 24 hours, DanceBlue focuses on celebrating children in their care; celebrating their achievements, families, birthdays, talents and courageous medical battles.

To be a part of DanceBlue, stop by Memorial Coliseum on the University of Kentucky’s campus running from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Participants are asked to enter through the Lexington Avenue entrance next to the Joe Craft Ticket Center.

For more information about DanceBlue, registration information or to support its efforts, please visit www.danceblue.org. Connect with DanceBlue on Facebook at www.facebook.com/danceblue and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/UKDanceBlue.

DanceBlue is a program housed in the UK Center for Community Outreach (CCO). The CCO seeks to serve, connect and unite UK with the surrounding community in collaborative efforts to promote lifelong community service.