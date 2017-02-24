Damien Lemon – Comedy Off Broadway

Doug High sits down with the host of truTv’s “Comedy Knockout,” Damien Lemon, who talks about his upcoming performances at Comedy Off Broadway.

The Brooklyn native’s comedy career began from his seat in the back of public school classrooms over 20 years ago and continued at his college alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, where he fine-tuned his ability to make people laugh until they cough and choke.

Over the last few years, he has rapidly built a name for himself on the New York City comedy circuit and beyond. On stage, his material comes from everywhere and nowhere, from politicians driving up sex prices to the “Stop BCC’N!” campaign, and is delivered with a flair that can best be described as an all-inclusive bug-out session.

Catch Lemon’s act at Comedy off Broadway Friday and Saturday, with performances at 7:15 pm and 9:45 pm both days. Comedy off Broadway is located at 161 Lexington Green Circle.

For more information, head to ComedyOffBroadway.com or call (859) 271-JOKE.