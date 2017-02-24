Bill would require schools to buy portable defibrillators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s public schools would have to purchase portable defibrillators under a bill that has passed the state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers approved House bill 252 by a vote of 92-2 on Friday. The bill requires each school council or principal if there is no council to purchase a defibrillator by the 2019-2020 academic year. It also requires the schools to adopt policies on how to use the devices, which uses an electric shock to restart the heart.

Republican Rep. Steve Riley of Glasgow, a retired teacher, said he voted for the bill in honor of a student who died at Barren County High School in 1992 that he tried to resuscitate.

Republican Rep. Lynn Bechler voted against the bill because it requires schools to buy something without giving them the money to purchase it.

