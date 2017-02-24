Beshear: More tips coming in on Elder Abuse Tip Line

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Attorney General Andy Beshear says the state’s Elder Abuse Tip Line is getting more tips now that calls are being answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Beshear worked with his staff to expand the hours of the call line nearly a year ago. Previously, callers could leave messages during nights and weekends that staff would retrieve the next work day.

Beshear said the tip line has received 57 calls in the last year, which is a nearly 55 percent increase over the previous year.

People can call 877-228-7384 to report abuse, neglect or exploitation of a patient or resident in a state care facility.

 

