NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Nicholasville say an arrest has been made in the Thursday robbery of a Speedway gas station.

Officers credit surveillance video and tips from the public in helping them track down 25-year-old Colton D. Estes.

In the video, Estes had his face covered, but additional information from the public helped lead them to Estes.

He was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.