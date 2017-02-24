16 arrested in Danville after drug round-up

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Boyle Co. Sheriff says 16 people were arrested on Thursday after a day-long sting conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and Danville police officers.

All of the arrested were charged with trafficking in either heroin, fentanyl, synthetic drugs, or methamphetamine. Each of them are accused of selling drugs to undercover law enforcement officers.

About 300 dosage units of suspected heroin and fentanyl was seized during the operation, along with one handgun.

Those arrested are: Justin Allen, Melina Bailey, Trent Calhoun, Ruben Clark, Quinterious Collins, Chris Devine, John Ganem, Charles Goode, Dexter Grey, Elizabeth Leavell, Brandon Lofton, Franklin Peake, Rhonda Penman, Robin Penman, Cassandra “Cassie” Stevens, Matthew Underwood, and Derrick Weigel.