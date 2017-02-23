Wild Thyme – Potassium Broth

Potassium Broth
This is a great way to use vegetable peels instead of throwing them away. They contain a large amount of nutrients and are very beneficial to the body.
Ingredients:
- Peels from 6 potatoes, about 1/8” thick
- 4 stalks of celery, chopped small
- ½ bunch parsley, cilantro, oregano, thyme or sage or a combination of each
- 2 medium carrots, peeled or sliced thin
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ lb mushrooms (Portobello, shitake, reship, emoki or oyster or a combination of each)
- 1 bunch dark leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collard, chard or other
- 3 – 1” slices ginger root
- 2 large onions, diced
- 3 beets with greens, chopped (optional)
- 1-4 jalapenos or a few dashes cayenne pepper
- 8-10 cups filtered water
Steps:
- In a large pot, add water and bring to a boil.
- Cut up all vegetables.
- Turn water down to low and add remaining ingredients.
- Allow to simmer for about 2 hours or until vegetables are tender.
- Strain off liquid and allow to cool. Drink warm. Vegetables may be eaten with the broth or separately or used in a different recipe.
