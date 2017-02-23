Wild Thyme – Potassium Broth

Potassium Broth

This is a great way to use vegetable peels instead of throwing them away. They contain a large amount of nutrients and are very beneficial to the body.

Ingredients:

  • Peels from 6 potatoes, about 1/8” thick
  • 4 stalks of celery, chopped small
  • ½ bunch parsley, cilantro, oregano, thyme or sage or a combination of each
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled or sliced thin
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ lb mushrooms (Portobello, shitake, reship, emoki or oyster or a combination of each)
  • 1 bunch dark leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collard, chard or other
  • 3 – 1” slices ginger root
  • 2 large onions, diced
  • 3 beets with greens, chopped (optional)
  • 1-4 jalapenos or a few dashes cayenne pepper
  • 8-10 cups filtered water

Steps:

  1. In a large pot, add water and bring to a boil.
  2. Cut up all vegetables.
  3. Turn water down to low and add remaining ingredients.
  4. Allow to simmer for about 2 hours or until vegetables are tender.
  5. Strain off liquid and allow to cool. Drink warm. Vegetables may be eaten with the broth or separately or used in a different recipe.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington

 

