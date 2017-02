LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed after losing control in a curve and hitting a tree on KY 472, just east of London Thursday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No name was immediately released.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m., shutting down that stretch of KY 472 for two hours, according to investigators.