STUDY: Kentucky roads OK, need more funding for improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A study from a Washington D.C. based transportation group suggests Kentucky drivers are wasting money.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, says roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack some desirable safety features cost Kentucky motorists $4 billion statewide annually, $1,285 per driver in the Lexington area.

The group blames the cost on higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays.

It says increased investment in transportation improvements could help and support long-term economic growth.

The full report can be viewed here.

ABC 36 reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about the group’s findings.  KYTC released this statement:

“Transportation improvements have historically outpaced available funding. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working diligently to prioritize key road project investments to invest taxpayer dollars wisely.” 

ABC 36 also reached out to the city of Lexington but never got a response.

 

