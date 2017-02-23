Severe storms possible Friday night

Overview: Above average temperatures continue for Friday, with record high temperatures likely. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms return Friday night, as a cold front moves across the region. Colder temperatures return for the weekend, with the chance for a little rain to snow mix on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 57 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures continue, with the chance for late day rain showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 78 degrees, which would beat the current record high of 71°, set in 1944. Gusty winds of 35 mph, out of the south to southwest will develop through the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will move across Kentucky Friday night, with rain showers and thunderstorms likely. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Cooler air returns to the region, with overnight low temperatures around 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 45 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday afternoon, with the chance for a little snow mixing in with light rain. Breezy conditions will continue, making for a raw day to be outside.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 24 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a little wintry mix will be possible Sunday night, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Monday, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Monday night, with a low temperature of 42 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A cold front will bring cooler air back to the region, with an overnight low temperature of 39 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers