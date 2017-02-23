Serious crash on Old Todds Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Lexington Fire Department, the pedestrian that was struck in this accident was transported with life threatening injuries.

There are still plenty of questions about a truck hitting a pedestrian on Old Todds Road in Lexington this evening.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened and where.

ABC 36 News had video of someone being taken into custody at the scene.

The Lexington Fire Department tells us the person hit by the truck did go to UK Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Old Todds Road in now open again.