LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The London Police Department have joined the “red X day” END IT movement.

Draw a red X on yourself, and when people ask, make sure to tell them that human trafficking exists around the world, including London, KY.

Two members of the LPD are currently engaged in training the community on how to recognize human trafficking, and are part of a regional coalition that has recently formed to help connect victims to the services they need