Police in riot gear enter main protest camp for Dakota Access pipeline

Police clad in full riot gear have entered the main encampment of people protesting the Dakota Access pipeline near Cannonball, North Dakota, where some protesters remained despite state and federal orders to leave.

ABC News also observed lines of military-style Humvees entering the Oceti Sakowin protest camp, which is located at the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation.

Officials said most people had left the soggy campsite peacefully on Wednesday before the 2 p.m. deadline amid concerns about spring flooding. But as many as 50 people remained there Wednesday night and authorities were still deciding this morning on how to remove them.

Protesters of the four-state crude oil pipeline told ABC News on Wednesday that they are committed to staying and estimated that dozens would remain inside the Oceti Sakowin camp.

Although the deadline has long passed, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said this morning that those still occupying the encampment will have another chance to vacate peacefully today without facing charges.

As of late Wednesday, 10 people had been arrested outside the Oceti Sakowin camp. The arrests occurred on the road at the main entrance to the camp, where the individuals were willingly outside of the barrier put up by protesters to block authorities from going inside the dwelling area. Those who were arrested were charged with “Obstruction of a Government Function,” a class B misdemeanor, the governor said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Authorities were expected to attempt camp cleanup efforts again at 9 a.m. local time today.

