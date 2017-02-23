New director of environmental education council named

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Billy Bennett has been named the executive director of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.

Bennett was formerly the director of the Center for Environmental Education and part-time faculty in the College of Education at Eastern Kentucky University.

A release from Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the council was established to improve Kentuckians’ understanding of the environment, with a focus on primary and secondary education.

Bennett, who is from Winchester, says Kentucky is “a national leader and a model for environmental education efforts.”

Bennett has also served as the chair of the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education and the Kentucky University Partnership for Environmental Education.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.