Mitch McConnell interrupted as Trump protests continue

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Two protesters interrupted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s speech before a suit-and-tie crowd at a local chamber of commerce luncheon to demand he speak with them.

McConnell has made three days of public appearances in Kentucky that required attendees to have tickets. Both protesters, who did not identify themselves, were quickly escorted out of the room. McConnell quipped, “I see we’re having multiple speakers today,” before continuing his speech.

Afterward, McConnell told reporters he is listening to what the protesters have to say, but he said they have a fundamental disagreement. He defended their right to protest.

Hundreds of protesters have greeted McConnell this week. Many, including 35-year-old Steve Felix of Highland Heights, held signs demanding Republicans back off plans to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act. McConnell vowed Congress would repeal the law “this year.”

