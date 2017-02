NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Nicholasville Police say a man has been arrested and charged for his role in a deadly crash which happened last August.

Police say 34-year-old James Dustin Kouns, from Nicholasville is charged with Murder, Wanton Endangerment, and Persistent Felony Offender.

They say Kouns was involved in a fatal crash on South Main Street in Nicholasville. Police say it was determined Kouns was impaired at the time of the crash. Amber Parker died as a result of that crash.