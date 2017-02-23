Man accused of firing shots into car with children inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is arrested after police say he fired shots into a car with two children inside.

Court documents say 32-year-old Christopher Lovings got into a fight with another man on January 23 then pulled up next to him on Addison Drive in Lexington and started firing shots into his car.

The man’s girlfriend and her two children were in the car at the time.

Documents say Lovings left the scene.

The woman and her two children got out of the car and her boyfriend drove off.

Police say the three were found hiding behind a home, scared the shooter might come back.

No one was hurt.

Lovings is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment.