LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Laurel County woman is under arrest after police deputies say she broke into a home where an elderly woman was living.

Deputies say 40-year-old Megan Venable broke into the woman’s home, told the woman “she had better not call the law”, and fled the scene.

They say Venable was arrested on McWhorter Road. She’s been charged with burglary, terroristic threatening, and public intoxication with controlled substances. She’s lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.