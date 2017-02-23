Lexington Family Magazine host 13th annual writing contest

Lexington, Ky. – (WTVQ) – Lexington Family Magazine is hosting the 13th annual Writing Contest in partnership with the Lexington Public Library.

This year’s theme is “If I Had A Billion Dollars …”

Brainstorm your story about this billion dollars. Did you earn it? Win it? Find it? Tell us how you would spend it. Or would you save it? Or donate it? We want to read your most creative ideas.

We will choose grand prize winners and honorable mentions for one boy and one girl in each age group. Some of the awesome prizes for winners include classic model horses from Breyerfest, American Girl dolls, LEGO sets, a Pulse Performance scooter and more!

The winners will be announced at our annual Summer Camp & Activities Fair on Saturday, April 15 at Lexington Christian Academy.

Entries will be judged in three grade categories: K-1, 2-3 and 4-5. Stories are limited to 100 words for grades K-1, 150 words for grades 2-3 and 200 words for grades 4-5.

The school with the highest percentage participation will receive a cash prize of $500. (This prize is available to schools with 50 students or more in grades K-5 and is not open to home schools.)

Lexington Family will host a series of Write-a-Thon events at Lexington Public Library branches throughout the next several weeks. Those dates and times are:

Central Branch, 140 E. Main Street: Saturday, February 18, 2-4 p.m.

Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way: Saturday, February 25, 2-4 p.m

Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive: Sunday, March 5, 2-4 p.m.

Village Branch, 2185 Versailles Road: Thursday, March 9, 3-5 p.m.

Tates Creek Branch, 3628 Walden Drive: Saturday, March 11, 2-4 .m.

Northside Branch, 1733 Russell Cave Road: Sunday, March 12, 2-4 p.m.

The events are drop-in and students can submit their essay before leaving or take it home for further revision. Essays can also be submitted in the following ways by the deadline of Friday, March 24:

By email at LexingtonFamilyEvents@gmail.com

Mailed to Lexington Family Magazine, 138 E. Reynolds Rd. #201, Lexington, KY 40517

Dropped off at any Lexington Public Library

Info: www.LexingtonFamily.com or call 223-1765.