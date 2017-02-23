KSP investigate shooting in Knox County

Barbourville, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Knox County.

Troopers say they were called at 1:43 a.m. Thursday about a man suffering from a gunshot wound at Knox County Hospital

They say they spoke to the victim, who told them Eddie Smith came into his home and shot him.

Troopers went to the victim’s home on Caleb’s Creek and spotted the suspect nearby.

They arrested Smith, who is charged with assault, burglary and wanton endangerment.

He is in the Knox County jail.