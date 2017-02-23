KSP investigate shooting in Knox County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Barbourville, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Knox County.

Troopers say they were called at 1:43 a.m. Thursday about a man suffering from a gunshot wound at Knox County Hospital

They say they spoke to the victim, who told them Eddie Smith came into his home and shot him.

Troopers went to the victim’s home on Caleb’s Creek and spotted the suspect nearby.

They arrested Smith, who is charged with assault, burglary and wanton endangerment.

He is in the Knox County jail.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
BREAKING: KSP say Owen Co. shooting suspect captured in New Mexico
Read More»
Christopher Lovings
24 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man arrested after running away from Lexington car wreck
Read More»
Jeffery C. Morris
24 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest warrant issued in connection to December Lexington shooting
Read More»
﻿
More News»