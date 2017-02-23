Hundreds protest McConnell at northern Kentucky appearance

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Hundreds of people have packed a closed city street outside a fancy hotel in northern Kentucky to protest Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s speech to a local chamber of commerce.

Protesters have been following McConnell at each of his public events as he tours the state during the congressional recess. They are angry with him for his support of Republican President Donald Trump.

Lisa Benningfield held a sign Thursday in Covington that read “Hound Mitch,” along with a picture of a dog. She said she was protesting McConnell’s support for Trump despite his comments about women.

Susan Bridges said she plans to start protesting more. She was angered by a tweet from Trump suggesting protesters were planned by liberal activists. She held a sign that declared she was an unpaid protester and a full-time Kentucky resident.

