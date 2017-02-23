House passes bill to back VA nursing home in Bowling Green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House has offered a boost for efforts to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green by passing a bill to authorize $10.5 million in bonds for the project.

Its supporters say the commitment of state support will improve chances that the proposed 90-bed facility becomes a reality.
The measure passed on a 99-0 vote Thursday and goes to the Senate.

Supporters say the $10.5 million in bonds would be used to match $19.5 million in federal funding. Rep. Jody Richards says Bowling Green has offered a parcel of land just off a new interchange that will open soon as the site for the nursing home.

Rep. Michael Meredith of Brownsville says the nursing home would support 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.
The legislation is House Bill 13.

