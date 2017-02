Looking for family-friendly fun that’s also easy on the wallet? We’ll how about a trip to the Newport Aquarium this weekend! Ryan Dumas stops by to talk some of the amazing exhibits they have, plus he brought a special friend!

To learn more about their Winter Family Days & the new family fun attraction “Splash & Bubbles.” visit their Facebook, website, or by calling (800) 406-3474.

The Newport Aquarium is located at 1 Aquarium Way in Newport.