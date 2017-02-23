Eastern Ky. coal mines sold to Georgia company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources has sold its mining assets in Harlan County, Kentucky, to a Georgia company that plans to reopen the idled mines.

Alpha said in a statement Thursday that it sold the mining assets to JRL Coal of Marietta. It includes a permitted surface mining operation that has been idle since 2012, but Alpha says JRL is planning “to operate the assets.”

Alpha, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, has sold off some of its Appalachian coal properties as the industry continues to slump. Last year it sold its idled Enterprise Mining operations in Knott and Letcher counties.

Alpha CEO David Stetson says the recent sale is in line with the company’s plan to sell off idled assets. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

