DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she supports President Trump’s rollback of Obama administration guidelines on transgender students’ choice of bathrooms in schools.

During a Q&A at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, DeVos said the previous president’s guidance issued last year to public schools was a “very huge example of the Obama administration’s overreach.”

She said, however, “It’s our job to protect students” and “to protect personal freedoms.”

