LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A delivery driver left two would-be robbers in the dust in Lexington.

Police say a Domino’s delivery driver just delivered a pizza off Cambridge Drive around 11:15 p.m. when two men came up to his car, opened the passenger-side door and demanded money.

He says they implied they had a weapon.

The driver told police he panicked and drove off.

Police are still searching for the suspects.