Crash in Lebanon, Kentucky

Lebanon, Ky. (WTVQ)- Tpr. Chase Willis is investigating a collision that occurred on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 4:14 PM EST on KY 1547, 4 miles north of Liberty.

19-year-old Heather Wheeler, of Elkhorn, KY, was operating a southbound 1999 Chevy Malibu when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a culvert in a private drive and came to final rest in the ditch line.

Wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by Casey County EMS to Russell County Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.