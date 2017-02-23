Cloudy skies and a few showers Thursday, back into the 70’s

Mild temperatures and areas of fog to start this Thursday morning, skies are mostly cloudy. Overcast skies linger for today with high temps well above average in the lower 70’s, there is a chance of seeing a few spotty rain showers throughout the day. Temps only fall into the middle 50’s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Friday will be unseasonably warm with temps near 80 degrees, skies will be partly cloudy with breezy winds out of the south. Friday night a cold front will pass through and will trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threats. Cooler and more seasonal air settles in for the weekend, temps are back on the mild side for next week with chances of rain and thunder.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke