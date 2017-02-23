Church van crash injures several children in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A church van crashed Wednesday night in Laurel County sending a dozen children to the hospital, including a girl who was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the pastor of Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Charles Kirby, was driving just east of London along Sally’s Branch Road around 8:30 p.m., when he lost control of the van in a right-hand curve, left the road and hit an embankment.

Deputies say Kirby wasn’t hurt, but his front seat passenger, a girl, had to be cut out of the damaged van and airlifted to UK Hospital with serious injuries. Her name wasn’t released.

Eleven other passengers, all children, were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries, according to deputies.

Two children who were not hurt, were picked up at the scene by their parents, according to investigators.

