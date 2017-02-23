Bill would set guidelines for removing college board members

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to set guidelines for the governor to follow in removing board members at public universities.

The bill sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers stems from a turbulent period at the University of Louisville, which has had multiple boards since last year.

Senators voted 32-6 Thursday to send the measure to the House.

The bill would let the governor replace board members when the board lacks required political or racial diversity. The governor could replace board members on a “last in first out basis” if the issue can’t be resolved by letting terms expire and appointing new members.

The bill also would let the governor remove members for cause, including incompetence and malfeasance. First, the Council on Postsecondary Education would investigate and make a non-binding recommendation.

