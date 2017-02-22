Winchester man pleads guilty in 2015 death of Lexington man

Dustin Yost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester man has pleaded guilty in the 2015 death of a Lexington man.

Dustin Yost was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Vondre Smithers, who was found shot in the head near a sidewalk on Bellefonte Drive on March 17, 2015.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Yost pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence on Tuesday.

Yost could face 10 years for manslaughter and five years for tampering with evidence.

The Herald-Leader says he is due back in court for sentencing on March 30.

Information from the Lexington Herald-Leader

