Wild Thyme – Fish en Papillote

Fish En Papillote

* Zest from 1 lime, finely shredded

* 2 limes, juiced

* 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

* 1 piece (2 inches) ginger, peeled and julienned

* 1/2 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced

* 1 mild to spicy red chiles, halved

* 2 6 oz filets halibut, or striped bass, salmon or cod

* 4 Asparagus spears

* 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

* Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

* 4 sprigs fresh cilantro or dill, thyme, or any combination there of

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Mix lime zest and juice, garlic, ginger, onion, and chiles in a medium bowl. Fold two pieces of parchment in half lengthwise. Unfold, and place 1 fillet and 1 asparagus along each crease. Rub both with 2 tablespoons oil, and season with salt and pepper. Top each fillet with some onion mixture and 2 sprigs cilantro. Fold parchment over fish, making small overlapping folds along edges and sealing with a paper clip if needed. Place on rimmed baking sheets. Roast until parchment puffs, 10 to 12 minutes. Carefully cut packets, avoiding escaping steam, and serve.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington