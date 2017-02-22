Warm winter a blessing to some; curse to allergy sufferers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- February’s are traditionally slow at Bluegrass Allergy Care but this February has been far from traditional.

Little snowfall and mild temperatures have been a blessing to many across the Bluegrass state but for those who deal with seasonal allergies, this year’s mild winter has been a rough one.

“We’ve already started to see some tree pollen out and the mold is still kind of high,” says Elizabeth Mentzer, a physician’s assistant at Bluegrass Allergy Care.

Mentzer says she’s treating higher numbers of patients than a normal winter, comparing this stretch to mid to late-March.

The culprit, Mentzer says, is tree pollen. Throughout the southern part of the U.S. and even some parts of the Midwest, pollen levels range from moderate here in Central Kentucky, to high in the western portion of the Commonwealth. Patients are seeking treatment for runny noses, coughs, congestion, and for those suffering lung diseases, asthma.

Mentzer says it’s not too early for patients to start on their seasonal medications.